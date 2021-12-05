Sutton Voters To Discuss Fate Of Grange Hall At Annual Meeting

SUTTON — What to do with the Sutton Town Grange building will be an article for discussion at the annual Sutton Town Meeting in early March.
That was decided by the select board at their meeting Thursday evening, following a recent inquiry from someone interested in purchasing the historic structure, which has sat vacant for an extended time.
Because the site the Grange hall is on extends to the lower parking area of the Sutton Village School, Select Board Chairman Denis Royer said he did not believe it was prudent for town officials to consider parting with the property.
The other selectmen, Joe Solinsky, and Tim Simpson, were in agreement.
After a brief discussion, the board decided to put it to town voters what they may wish to do with the historic building, located in the heart of Sutton village.
Before the last meeting of the board, in October, Town Clerk Patti McClure said Eric Hudson had approached officials regarding an interest in acquiring the building.
Hudson said he would like to renovate the building and put it back on the tax rolls.
The Grange Hall is assessed at $219,000 with land.
A number of years ago, a pitch to have the town move the historic building and convert it for community use was turned down by voters. The cost to move the historic structure was estimated at that time at $150,000, the sum which voters rejected.
Selectman Tim Simpson said during the meeting in recent days, “I talked to Eric Hudson, I told him what (the Grange hall) was assessed at, and he said he didn’t want no part of it at that … but he said if we want to put it out to bid or something, he’d be interested in bidding on it.”
Simpson was asked if Hudson was aware of septic concerns at the site, and the system not being sufficient, and he responded, “He knows all about that.”
Royer said, “Technically we really shouldn’t be parting with it” because part of the land the Grange sits is being used for parking by the adjoining town school.
“I really don’t think we should be considering selling it,” said Royer.
Selectman Joe Solinsky asked, “Why don’t we put it out to bid and see if we get offers?”
Simpson asked, “Why don’t we let Hudson make an offer?”
It was noted during the meeting that the town is not in the real estate business and can’t really make money selling the property, but Simpson said, “We should check with our lawyer and see what we can do and what we can’t do.”
“If we sold that property, the school isn’t going to have the parking lot that the teachers all use. There’s no parking out back for them … I feel that it isn’t feasible to sell the Grange hall; we can’t part with that because we just don’t have any parking for the school.”
Simpson suggested, “Maybe we should put something at the town meeting … ideas on what do, the townspeople want to do with it or whatever?”
Royer said the article would be for discussion only, and it would not be a binding item for any action at the meeting.
One person at the meeting said out loud, “If I had a million dollars, I’d move it back and open a coffee shop, but I don’t have a million dollars.”
Solinsky agreed to put the issue on the town meeting warning for discussion, “Put it in for however we need to word it for town meeting this year for a discussion.”
“A non binding article is what they call it,” Simpson added.
The board discussed briefly the earlier effort where townspeople were asked to support an article to spend money to move the historic structure and use it for town purposes. That request was turned down by Sutton voters.
Other Business
In other business, the board voted to use some of the federal Coronavirus recovery funds to pay for a new website to be built for the town.
The town clerk sought funding of $2,754 for setup of the new website, which will also include the first year’s maintenance for it. After the first year, the cost will be $1,155 annually, she told the board.
“I always get complaints that it’s not updated,” said Solinsky, asking if that would improve.
McClure said it would, saying the current town website is outdated and not user-friendly, and she is interested in replacing it with “a much nicer, easier, more maneuverable website,” saying she believes more people would use an improved site. She said she was shown other municipal websites by the firm she asked the town use, and she said, “Ours is like a dinosaur.”
The company that will create and maintain the new website is out of Texas, said McClure. She said she received a flier in the mail about the business.
A portion of the federal recovery funds the town has received will be used to digitize the town’s land records, the board decided; the cost is not yet known.
