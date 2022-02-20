SUTTON — Town voters will gather in-person for their Annual Town Meeting on March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Sutton School, where masks will be required, said Town Clerk Patti McClure, because of the meeting happening at the public school where a masking policy remains in place.
The town’s voters will be asked if they wish to sell the old Sutton Grange Hall, which is located in the heart of the village and has sat vacant for some time.
There will not be voting on town officers or business by Australian ballot, as there was last year amid the pandemic, so all elections of town officers will be from the floor, as in years past.
“We are not having Town Meeting Australian Ballot this year. Last year was a one-time deal,” said McClure this week. “This town is old fashioned, and they want it held on the floor as normal.”
Because voters choose town officers from the floor, anyone can toss their hat into the ring. But so far there is at least a 2-way race for the one open 3-year seat on the town’s select board.
Select Board Race Shaping Up
The seat, held by the board’s Chairman Denis Royer II, is being sought by Royer, as well as another candidate, Robert Simms, who previously ran unsuccessfully for the board, but has been on the town’s Development Review Board and Planning Commission since moving to town from out-of-state.
Royer, who grew up in Sutton and attended the Sutton Village School, is a father of five, and married to wife Richa. He runs a meat-cutting business, and a small family farm. He is 44 and a graduate of Lyndon Institute.
Royer said keeping budgets in check and taxes affordable while maintaining town services, chiefly the roads and road equipment, will continue to be the focus of the coming term should he be returned to office.
“Most everybody in town knows me, I’ve been here for 42 years,” said Royer, who said he moved to Sutton as a toddler with his family and has remained in the small town. He said in his first three years on the board, he’s learned there’s a lot more to serving as a selectman than a once-a-month meeting, including having to go to the town offices to sign documents, and being called on for other town business as needed.
He said, “There’s a lot to it. We need to make sure that everything is repaired and done the way it needs to be.”
The town will need a new truck in the not-too-distant future, and planning for that major purchase is a priority, said Royer, noting that the town has done a good job with taxpayers’ money and paying down debt, including recently making the last payment on the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department, which had a 7-year loan.
He said, “We’re trying to keep the budget as low as we can” so taxes can be kept as affordable as possible for townspeople.
Simms sent a brief letter announcing his candidacy to the newspaper, as well as to town voters, recently.
Simms is a semi-retired physician at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
“I believe volunteering for town government is an obligation for town residents who are able and a foundational principle behind small town democracy in Vermont,” wrote Simms. “In my opinion, the principal role of a Selectboard member is make sure all residents are heard and to carefully deliberate on decisions, taking all sides into account.”
“As a small rural community, most residents don’t want a lot to change! I certainly agree with that sentiment,” wrote Simms. “At the same time, better communication between the Town and its residents and improved transparency in Selectboard meetings will only strengthen our community.”
Other Town Meeting Articles
Town voters will be asked to increase the time the town clerk, treasurer and delinquent tax collector serve from terms of one year to three years, in three separate articles on the annual meeting warning.
Those three positions will all be voted on in addition to the extended terms being sought.
Voters will also elect three listers, a grand juror, a first constable, a second constable, an agent to convey real estate, a water commissioner, an auditor and a sexton of cemeteries.
Voters will also be asked to approve spending $40,048.34 for Lyndon Rescue ambulance services, and 20 special appropriation requests that total $15,643.00, the largest of which is for $5,000 from the Sutton Parent Teacher’s Group.
The warning is not available on the town’s website due to issues with the site, McClure said on Thursday. She said a new town website will soon be online and should be much improved for residents.
