SUTTON — At a recent meeting of the Sutton Select Board, town resident Darlene Ahrens updated town officials about the success of the recent Window Dressers project to help provide winter weather efficiency improvements for homes and other town buildings this winter.
In her report to the board, Ahrens reported that, “Sutton enjoyed a successful Window Dressers Community Build this year. Thirty seven volunteers came together on four days to make 109 interior storm window inserts for 11 families and the Sutton Town Office.”
She noted the use of 10 inserts in a normal home saves an average of 105 gallons of heating fuel per year.
Volunteers were involved and measuring for the windows and were involved in piecing kits together for installation. They came from Danville, Groton, Burke, Guildhall, Peacham, Glover, Wheelock, and, of course, Sutton.
“The space for the Build was donated by the Sutton Baptist Church,” Ahrens said. “Sutton residents in turn volunteered at other Community Builds. Volunteers had a good time chatting, meeting new people, and working together to reduce energy costs and help our planet.”
The Sutton Energy Committee received two grants for the Window Dressers Project. The first grant was a Climate Catalyst Innovation Grant for $2,000. The second grant was from the Vermont Community Foundation for $2,764.
The group spent a total of $1,165.18 of those funds and will carry the remaining funds, $2,352, forward to be used for the Window Dressers project next year, she reported. “It is to be used specifically for inserts for people who would otherwise not be able to afford the inserts,” her report stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.