Sutton Woman Charged With Stealing From Her Mom

A Sutton woman was arrested for reportedly stealing from her mother on Tuesday after Vermont State Police responded to a report of a dispute on Mt. Pisgah Road in St. Johnsbury.
Trooper David Shaffer reported that they first encountered Hailey Dixon, 26, of Sutton in the roadway. She was subsequently detained for safety reasons. Shortly thereafter, Trooper Shaffer noted, Dixon was observed slamming her head several times off the hood of a VSP cruiser, causing damage.
