Swanson Joins Orleans County Restorative Justice Center Board

Cindy Swanson, of East Charleston, joins the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center board. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT – Board Chair Steven Mason recently announced that Cindy Swanson, of East Charleston, has joined the board of the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center.

Swanson is the coordinator of Teaching and Learning at Newport’s Community College of Vermont. One of her responsibilities there is to build programmatic partnerships with businesses, employers and other community partners. She brings a wealth of teaching, nonprofit and community experience to the current board of directors. Swanson holds a master’s in Fine Arts from Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Pennsylvania.

