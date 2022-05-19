The murder trial of Orleans resident Randall Swartz almost happened this year.
But the trial was postponed after the defense received two thumb drives full of possible evidence from the Vermont State Police just before the jury draw was about to begin.
And now the trial is being postponed again because of a change in lawyers.
Swartz, 62, is accused of shooting his wife Thea to death at their home in 2018. Swartz’s original defense attorney, Robert W. Katims of Burlington, has since had to withdraw from the case because the state added a witness to their trial list who is a conflict for Attorney Katims.
Orleans Superior Court
Burlington defense attorney Rob Sussman has now been assigned to the case. Sussman told the court on Thursday that he needs time to study the evidence.
“Yesterday, I received three boxes from the previous attorney and, not surprisingly, I’ve not had a chance to go through all of that,” said Sussman. “I’m going to need some time to do that in order to give the court any fair projection. Obviously, with three boxes of documents, this is going to be a time-consuming process.”
The court agreed and set the case for another status conference in 30 days.
Katims told the court in March that the thumb drives he received contained “significant amounts of material” and that the trial should be delayed so had enough time to find out what was on the drives. Judge Lisa A. Warren took testimony on the digital devices and granted Katims’ request.
State police said they found Swartz at his home on May 15, 2018, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found his wife dead from a gunshot wound. She called 911 and told the police dispatcher that her husband was drunk and threatening her, followed by the sounds of gunfire.
In a separate federal case, Swartz pleaded guilty in 2019 to mail fraud in connection with embezzlement from his former employer, Cabot Creamery.
Swartz admitted to ordering reverse osmosis equipment for sugaring that was too small for Cabot, which he used instead in his own business. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court to four years in prison and three years on probation.
