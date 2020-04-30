Swastikas ‘Zoom’ Into Essex Co. Democratic Party Forum

A Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor is calling on individuals, committees and organizations holding campaign events and forums, to be prepared with security measures for all Zoom and digital events.
The call came as a result of a Wednesday zoom forum hosted by the Essex County Democratic Committee (ECDC) of candidates for lieutenant governor. In attendance was candidate Brenda Siegel. The meeting was Zoom-bombed twice during the call, including, Siegel said, with the use of swastikas the first time.
Essex County Democratic Committee personnel “did a wonderful job under very tough circumstances first ending the meeting, then the second time, getting the Zoom bombers out of the meeting,” Siegel said. Siegel is of the Jewish faith.
The situation was upsetting for all concerned, said ECDC chairman Martha Allen. “It was a group of about four people” causing the trouble, she said on Thursday. “We would get rid of one [person], then another would come on.” There were about 24 people in on the zoom meeting, which was a forum for lieutenant governor candidates exchanging views and taking questions, the chairman added.
The appearance of swastikas came on about 20 minutes after the 7 p.m. meeting began, Allen said. “We ended it then, then started the meeting again, and that’s when the second part [of offensive content] came on.” This included “Hail, Satan” and “this isn’t democracy” lettering along with swear words directed at Allen and other offensive matter.
In response to a question, Allen said she was unsure about possible recourse through law enforcement. “It was a big mess, a rude, distasteful annoyance.
“That’s one thing, but to be hurtful [by posting swastikas] is worse,” Allen emphasized. “I know Brenda felt singled out. She was shaken up by it, and she had every eight to be.”
Siegel is asking that training, security and norms be set up and measures be taken for all future events considering that “we are well aware that candidate events could include white supremacist and neo nazi/anti Semitic attacks,” she stated in press release. “Marginalized candidates in all races across the state are at risk and disadvantaged if these measures are not taken. As a Jewish woman in Vermont, and a public figure, I have experienced a growing number of antisemitic attacks since the election of Donald Trump.”
In citing a rise in white-supremacy cases in Vermont, ‘not so long ago, our state lost our only black female legislator, as she stepped down following racist attacks,” Siegel added. “We need marginalized voices in elected office and leadership. We must do all that we can to prevent and stop these attacks when they come.
Siegel asks that all Zoom and digital events include a required “registration” and a “waiting room” or security component appropriate for that platform. She offered to meet with organizational leaders, Democratic, Progressive and Republican Committees, 501c4’s, towns, media and individuals to discuss the best possible security measures for each platform “so that all candidates regardless of party will be protected to the best of our abilities.” Such a meeting can be further discussed and arranged at jacob@brendaforvermont.com.
“Thank you again to Essex County Democrats for innovative and thought-provoking questions, and for doing the best you could under the circumstances to remove such threats,” she stated. “We will carry forward what we learned from Wednesday’s event to create a safe election cycle for candidates, elected officials and all Vermonters. Together we can create innovative ways to stand up to hate.”
The next ECDC zoom meeting is scheduled for May 6, and will involve gubernatorial candidates. “We plan to have it more secure,” Allen said. We’ll have a waiting room set up. I’ll be talking to other people who’ve done zoom meetings to find out how we can make ours more secure.”
Other Democratic lieutenant governor candidates include Molly Gray, Deb Ingram and Tim Ash. Republican candidates include Dana Colson, Meg Hansen and Dwayne Tucker.
The state party convention will be held by remote on May 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.