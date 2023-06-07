Sweet Tree Holdings, the massive maple producer headquartered in Island Pond, furloughed 20 members of its forest crew Tuesday.
The staff reduction came following an off year for syrup production and is intended to be temporary, said Sweet Tree CEO Ron Lencz.
“Due to a challenging and difficult season that was largely weather driven, Sweet Tree made the difficult decision to furlough 20 people,” said Lencz, who noted the intent is for the jobs to be restored in October.
While sugaring is often thought of as a seasonal operation, Sweet Tree had maintained a year-round crew for several years to further develop its sugarbushes, such as hanging sap lines and other related equipment, for future operations.
Sweet Tree is billed as the largest single-source maple producer in the world, with 24,000 acres of sugarbush and 500,000 taps across the Northeast Kingdom and a state-of-the-art production facility in the former Ethan Allen plant in Island Pond. The furloughs were not reported among the company’s production staff.
Lencz said that while the size of the staffing adjustment did not require official notification to the Vermont Department of Labor, the company connected with DOL staff to help assist the impacted employees. He said Sweet Tree also intended to continue providing benefits to those who had them until their return in the fall.
Rachel Dumeny, communications director at DOL, said the department had learned of the furloughs Tuesday.
“The Department stands ready to assist those affected to access benefits and programs to help them through this time,” said Dumeny. She directed affected employees to www.labor.vt.gov or the UI Claimant Assistance Center at 1-877-214-3332.
Lencz noted that plans for Sweet Tree to convert a St. Johnsbury location into housing for migrant workers were on hold. The company owns the facility on Route 5 across from Weidmann and has used the location for the storage of syrup barrels.
Reports of the maple season suggest it was a mixed bag for the state, with the northern parts faring worse than southern Vermont.
According to a brief update on the season shared by the Agency of Agriculture and based on observations and reports from Allison Hope, Executive Director of the Vermont Sugar Maker’s Association, and Mark Isselhardt, of UVM’s Proctor Maple Research Center, production for some was down.
They reported that northern and central Vermont saw anywhere from 50 to 75% of an average crop, with weather impacting the season, notably December and March storms with lots of cold weather in between. They also noted that the trees didn’t let loose as expected, especially in the north.
In Isselhardt’s Vermont Maple Bulletin released April 15, an Orleans County sugar maker reported they had reached 65% of total production as of April 12, and they had been waiting for the weather to warm up so the sap would run but then it had turned “too warm and dray for good sap runs.”
A Caledonia County sugar maker in the same survey conducted by Isselhardt reported they had produced about 50% of the anticipated crop by the second week of April and it was too cold and too much snow for the sap to run well.
And an Essex County producer reported then they had about 70% of the anticipated crop and they believed they were only a few days from the end of the season at that time.
The report noted that state’s many micro-climate had an impact on production, leaving some in the same town with vastly different crops, depending on location and topography.
Rumors of the furloughs were starting to swirl in Island Pond by late morning Wednesday, having reached the town clerk’s office.
When reached at her work at Gervais Ace Hardware, Brighton Select Board chair Jeanne Gervais said she hoped the rumors weren’t true but quickly had them confirmed when she asked someone in the store who had been impacted.
