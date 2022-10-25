Sweet Tree Maple Officials Seek Change In Permit For Migrant Housing

A former St. Johnsbury manufacturing building in St. Johnsbury that's now owned by Sweet Tree Holdings and used for storage related to their maple business may become the housing location for Sweet Tree workers employed through a federal migrant workers program. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Sweet Tree Holdings is returning to the Development Review Board Thursday, hoping to extend the terms of a conditional use permit to lodge migrant workers for its maple business.
Joe Russo, the chief operating officer of Sweet Tree Holdings, appeared before the Development Review Board in June, seeking permission to provide employee lodging at 3606 Memorial Dr. Sweet Tree, based in Island Pond, has owned the 40,000-plus square foot building across the road from the Weidmann Systems plant since 2018. Its use of the property to this point has been the storage of maple syrup barrels.
Russo said the federal program Sweet Tree wants to utilize to obtain workers is called the H-2A Visa Program. It’s a program that allows for the employment of foreign workers in agricultural settings. Russo said Sweet Tree is looking to hire between 20 and 26 people through H-2A.
He said it’s an opportunity for the company to meet its business needs amid a challenging time of worker shortages. The maple business boasts a 24,000-acre sugarbush and 500,000 taps. Sweet Tree acquired a former Ethan Allen plant in Brighton for its operations in 2014.
The DRB voted 3 to 0 on June 24 to allow housing at 3606 Memorial Drive for agricultural workers employed by Sweet Tree Holdings for up to 30 workers. The board limited the permitted time to a period of three years with an understanding that Sweet Tree could request additional years to continue housing workers when the initial three-year period ends.
In the time since the permit was granted, Sweet Tree officials determined that the three-year approval with no guarantee that the permit would be extended beyond that was too risky for the investment needed to create the space for the workers. The work is predicted to cost $250,000.
At the June meeting, Russo said Sweet Tree expects to create a barracks-style sleeping area for the workers. There are already multiple large bathrooms, but showers will need to be added, along with washers, dryers and a kitchen.
The timing of Sweet Tree’s objection to the terms of the permit is a potential issue as appeals of DRB-granted permits are supposed to come within 30 days of the decision. The request to appeal didn’t come until Oct. 3.
Company officials have already filed an appeal with the Environmental Court, raising an objection that they couldn’t have complied with the town’s 30-day appeal period because they never got issuance of the June permit until Sept. 30.
Zoning administrator Paul Berlejung said the 30-day appeal clock started ticking at the time the DRB voiced its approval of the permit on June 24.
Replacement migration in action.
