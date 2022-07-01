A Newark man told state police he had a rash and was hot and thought he may be having an allergic reaction to some kind of disinfectant.
But according to the Vermont Crime Lab, it was more likely the presence of illegal drugs in his system.
Nicholas A. Thompson, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of drugged driving and was released on conditions by Judge Michael S. Kupersmith.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said they were alerted to Thompson after receiving a report of a male subject in a purple vehicle acting erratically.
“The caller advised my dispatcher that he was bouncing back and fourth and scratching his head,” wrote VSP Tpr. David Garces in his report. “The caller also reported that the operator drove ‘swervy and weird.’”
Tpr. Garces said he then located a car matching the description in the White Market Plaza parking lot on Memorial Drive in Lyndon at 7:12 p.m. on May 1 and identified Thompson as the operator.
“He was very restless, talkative and he spoke quickly,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “He itched himself, he said he had a rash, and he said he was really hot. He said he was going to check it out at the hospital. He advised he then decided to get Benadryl at Whites Market instead. He stated he may have had an allergic reaction to Febreze or some sort of disinfectant spray.”
Police said there was also an empty “Twisted Tea” can on the passenger-side floor of the car but Thompson denied drinking that day. However, a preliminary roadside breath test resulted in a .037 percent blood alcohol content at 7:28 p.m.
“Thompson also showed indicators of impairment for drugs other than alcohol, so he was still arrested,” wrote Tpr. Garces.
Police said Thompson also provided a sample of his blood to police for testing.
The results from the state lab were retured on May 31 and showed Thompson had fentanyl, amphetamine and benzoylecgonine in his blood when the alleged incident occurred.
Thompson faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $750 fine if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.