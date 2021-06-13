Temperatures are already soaring.
Now, after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus for most, many area community pools are ready to re-open and offer some relief.
The following is a snapshot of community pools in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country.
Those looking to beat the heat can find opening dates, hours of operations, season pass information and more below.
Most pools are looking for lifeguard and swim-instructor staff in anticipation of a busy summer. Those interested can contact local programs for application and certification details.
Some COVID restrictions may apply, based on state guidelines.
VERMONT
LYNDONVILLE
The Powers Park pool is expected to operate from June 28 through Aug. 13. Swim lessons will be offered and details are pending. A sign-up schedule was slated to be released on Friday, June 11. For more info visit www.facebook.com/powersparkplayground or www.powerspark.org.
ST. JOHNSBURY
The Kiwanis Pool will open to the public on June 21. Admission and lessons are free. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (adult lap swim 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., physical therapy 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., swim lessons 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., general swim 1:30 to 4 p.m., and evening swim (5 to 7:30 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
BETHLEHEM
The Bethlehem Town Pool opens for the season on June 28. Daily admission is $6 for Adults (18+), $4 for youth (13-17), and $4 for seniors (60+). Season passes are also available with resident and non-resident rates. Open swim hours are Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. The pool also offers lessons (with mid-day and evening sessions), red cross and lifeguard certification courses, and a swim team. For more information visit www.bethlehemrecreation.com/pool or call (603) 869-2131.
COLEBROOK
The North Country Community Recreation Center’s pool is closed indefinitely due to a lack of funding. For updates follow www.facebook.com/North-Country-Community-Recreation-Center-196285930389926/ or visit www.northrec.org.
GROVETON
The Groveton town pool has a tentative opening date of June 14. Pool hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m., with night swim hours TBA. Day rates are $2/residents and $3/non-residents and season passes are available for individuals ($30/resident, $60/non-resident) and families ($65/resident, $125/non-resident). Swimming lessons will begin in July and are free for all Groveton/Northumberland residents (non-residents require a season pass). Lesson sign-ups will be from June 14 to 18. State COVID guidelines will be observed. For more information visit www.facebook.com/Groveton-Town-Pool-227008510644482/
HAVERHILL
The A.P. Hill Community Pool is currently closed due to a lack of funding. However, efforts are underway to re-open the facility. For further developments follow www.facebook.com/haverhillrecreation1.
LANCASTER
The Colonel Town Recreation Department pool will open June 24. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Swimming lessons will begin on July 6, and a swim team activities are being planned. Day and season rates will be announced soon. For more information or to register for swim classes call (603) 788-2656 or visit coloneltownnh.myrec.com or www.facebook.com/Colonel-Town-Recreation-Department-187709204628005.
LISBON
The Lisbon Lion’s Club Town Pool has not announced an official opening date. According to a Facebook post on Friday, the town pool has had difficulty finding lifeguards, either certified or willing to get certified. For updates, or to inquire about becoming a lifeguard, visit www.facebook.com/groups/lisbontownpool.
LITTLETON
Littleton Parks and Recreation has not announced an opening date for the town pool at Remich Park. That information will be released in the coming weeks. For updates visit www.facebook.com/Littletonparksandrec.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.