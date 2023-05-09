CALEX Ambulance EMTs check on occupants of a totalled Toyota Rav4 that crashed into a Ford Mustang on Rt. 2 in St. Johnsbury near the Interstate 91 northbound exti ramp on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Photo bu Dana Gray)
Shannon Barlow, 55, of St. Johnsbury, makes a cell phone call near her 2005 Ford Mustang that's resting atop the guardrail after a crash on Rt. 2 in St. Johnsbury near the Interstate northbound off-ramp on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Dept. Capt. Phil Hawthorne checks damage on a 2005 Ford Mustang that's resting atop a guardrail along Rt. 2 in St. Johnsbury near the Intertstate 91 northbound exit ramp on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Trooper David Garces takes information from two occupants of a Ford Mustang that was struck by another car on Rt. 2 in St. Johnsbury near the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 91 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Assisting at the scene is St. Johnsbury Firefighter Dennis Farnham III. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Vermont State Police Sgt. Matthew Tarricone provides safety and comfort to a girl who was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed on Rt. 2 in St. Johnsbury near the northbound exit of Interstate 91 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Occupants of two cars that crashed on Rt. 2 where it intersects with the northbound lane of Interstate 91 on Tuesday afternoon avoided serious injury.
Among the passengers were children, ages 4, 2 and 6 months, in car seats.
As CALEX EMTs assessed the occupants of a totaled 2017 Toyota Rav4 and a totaled 2005 Ford Mustang that ended up at rest atop the guardrail, Vermont State Police Sgt. Matthew Tarricone held one of the Toyota’s passengers - a little girl - in his arms, providing comfort and safety in a high-speed, highly trafficked area of Rt. 2.
The children and driver of the Rav4, Cheney Cheyenne, 25, of Bradford, were taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for evaluation. Trooper Adam Aremburg said none of the people had obvious signs of significant injury.
The driver of the Mustang, Shannon Barlow, 55, of St. Johnsbury, said she was fine. She said she and her passengers, Amanda Hubbard, 38, and a 15-year-old girl, were OK but “a little shooken up.” The passengers were also taken to NVRH by CALEX for minor injuries. Barlow said all of them were wearing seat belts.
She was driving west on Rt. 2 near the Interstate 91 entrance and exit ramps when she saw the Rav4 stopped at the end of the exit ramp, waiting to enter Rt. 2. Barlow said as she started past the intersection with the exit ramp, the Rav4 drove into the passenger side of her car.
Trooper Aremburg’s investigation determined Cheyenne was distracted by one of her passengers at the off-ramp stop sign when she drove forward into the Mustang.
The impact caused significant side damage and spun the car around. It came to rest facing the opposite direction it had been traveling with the passenger side on top of a guardrail.
Members of the St. Johnsbury Fire Department helped at the scene. While waiting for wrecker service to remove the vehicles, Sgt. Tarricone used the crash bar affixed to the front of his cruiser to push the Rav 4 off to the side of the road.
Trooper Aremburg reported a traffic ticket may be warranted in the crash, but he is still investigating.
