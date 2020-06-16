Lyndonville Trustees approved a Cobleigh Library plan to set up a story walk in Bandstand Park.
“Story walks are books that have been taken apart, laminated, and mounted on sign posts at a distance of at least 12 feet apart so that families can walk from sign to sign and read the story together,” Cobleigh Children’s Librarian Abby Johnson wrote to trustees ahead of their meeting Monday evening.
Unanimous support was given by trustees. “I think it’s a great idea,” said Trustee Sarah Whittemore.
Discussion about where in the park the story signs would be located mostly centered on parking. The northwest or southeast corners of the park were considered. Trustee Chris Hunter said the northwest corner of the park would be preferred because it would be safer for the children because it wouldn’t be close to Main Street. Officials agreed but parking in that area was raised as a concern.
Village Clerk Dawn Dwyer said public spaces nearest the northwest corner of the park are frequently filled with Kingdom East School District staff vehicles. The district office is located in the nearby municipal building.
Trustees decided to not let the potential for occupied parking spaces at the park alter the plan for story walk in the northwest corner. Especially with the ample parking available behind the municipal building.
Said Trustee Heather Bollman, “I just think it’s all public parking and it’s just whoever gets there, whether it’s a parent taking their kid to a story walk or any employee.”
Trustee Susan Mills said, “I don’t think we need to figure out where everybody is going to park.”
Trustees also approved Johnson’s plan to have outdoor storytime in the park. The first one is set for June 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.