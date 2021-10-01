ST. JOHNSBURY — Students from two schools stepped up for different reasons on Friday, walking village streets to raise funds and awareness for important causes.
Good Shepherd Catholic School held a Walk to End Alzheimer’s and St. Johnsbury Academy sent 1,000 students and staff members on a Walk for Hunger.
The school children from Good Shepherd traveled up Maple Street from their school, south on Main Street, turned down Eastern Avenue, walking to the intersection with Railroad Street where they turned left and walked north until reaching Maple Street where they returned to school.
The students and staff carried colorful flower pinwheels stamped with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s logo.
“We are walking to End Alzheimer’s,” said 10-year-old Zoe Yeramian as she walked down Eastern Avenue. “It’s a disease where people lose their memory.”
She said through her mom’s work as a hairdresser she is aware of an older woman who is suffering from the disease. Yeramian said her family has offered to help this lady with her large garden.
Lynn Cartularo, principal at Good Shepherd, said the school has been holding the walk event for five years.
“The idea of having the school participate originated from Nancy Poulos,” said Cartularo. “She was on the School Board in 2017 and brought the idea to my attention.” Poulos is the local organizer for the Northeast Kingdom Walk to End Alzheimer’s held each year in St. Johnsbury. This year’s walk, held last Sunday, drew several hundred.
Poulos joined the schoolchildren on their walk Friday.
“Alzheimer’s is a terrifying disease, and I was delighted to be able to have my school do something to help bring awareness to both our school community as well as the larger community,” said Cartularo. “Taking to the streets makes a bigger impression on the students than just collecting money for the cause, and it’s good for all of us to get out and do something together.”
Usually, Good Shepherd students wear uniforms to school, but when there is a cause to support they are allowed to wear casual clothing and make a monetary donation to the school. With the walk on Friday, the school collected over $650 for the school. Between students and staff, about 80 people went for the Walk.
As for the Academy’s Walk for Hunger, about 1,000 students and staff members, many carrying signs with various messages calling for support to end hunger, filed along Main Street from the campus. The parade of people stretched roughly half a mile. The walking route took the students north to Cliff Street, where they turned left and walked until reaching Forest Avenue. There, they turned left and traveled to Western Avenue and returned to the Academy campus.
Sophomore Emma King, 16, said she was happy to walk for the cause and said she did more than just walk, joining fellow culinary arts classmates to bake chocolate chip cookies to sell as a fundraiser for the food shelf.
“We are walking for the need to help those who are hungry,” said Cody Bradley, 15. “A lot of people don’t have food and it’s really important that they get it to them; it’s not good when kids go hungry.”
In addition to funds raised through the Academy event, there was also an opportunity for students and staff to bring non-perishable food items to the school as donations for the local food shelf. Beth Choinere, Assistant Headmaster for Campus Life, said they’ve filled the hallway of Colby Hall. The food will be delivered to the food shelf on Tuesday.
