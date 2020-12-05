Taking Winter In Stride On Cross-Country Skis

Cross-country skiers enjoy the winter terrain off Darling Hill Road in Lyndon.

Have snow, will go. It’s one of the great things about cross country skiing. If a Nordic center isn’t nearby – or if circumstances like COVID-19 render them closed – making tracks right out your back door is an option, and sometimes a preferred one.

Advances in ski technology are making possible more adventurous forays into the outdoors. Technology once tried years ago is being reintroduced, that finds edges being put on some Nordic skis, as well as skin material being put underneath boots.

