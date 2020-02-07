Chief Seth DiSanto and the entire Newport Police Department congratulate Officer Tanner Jacobs as the 2019 Officer of the Year for the department. Jacobs joined the department in February 2015. Since then, he has become one of the department’s Taser and ATV instructors. He is recognized for having high call volume and receiving other accolades, DiSanto stated, and was nominated by his supervisors.
