Tape Measure Leads To Criminal Charge

Timothy Pond, 57, of Northfield, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony violation of an abuse prevention order - 2nd offense and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to a report filed by Tpr. David Garces, Vermont State Police were called on July 25 by a 54-year-old woman who said that Pond was within 300 feet of her.
Caledonia Superior Court
She told police there was an active restraining order in place which ordered Pond to stay 300 feet away from her, her residence, her place of employment, and her motor vehicle.
She advised she was currently at her residence at Mount Pleasant Trailer Park in St. Johnsbury and he was at his sister’s residence across the road. She told police Pond had not made any contact with her and just advised that he was visiting his sister.
Police said Pond was issued a restraining order in Caledonia County which was served in March of 2023 and included a condition that Pond stay 300 feet away from the woman.
Pond told police was aware of the 300-foot order on the restraining order. But he thought it was okay to be at his twin sisters’ residence. He said he’s been there hundreds of times and it hasn’t been an issue. Pond stated that he works at the trailer park helping with landscaping and roadwork.
“Pond also stated that (her) residence was more than 300 feet away from his sisters’ residence,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report. “Pond advised that the Caledonia Sheriff said he was fine being here because he was more than 300 feet away from (her) residence.”
But then Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton used a Vermont State Police-issued measuring tape and measured the distance between the residences. It showed to be approximately 100 feet.
Pond was then charged with violation of an abuse prevention order.
Pond faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and $25,000 in fines
