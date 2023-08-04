Tape Measure Leads To Criminal Charge
Buy Now

The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

Sometimes you have to measure things.

Timothy Pond, 57, of Northfield, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony violation of an abuse prevention order - 2nd offense and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments