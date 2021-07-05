ST. JOHNSBURY — A task force that includes four state representatives and four state senators — including St. Johnsbury State Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-3, a member of the House Ways & Means Committee, has begun work educational inequity issues in the State of Vermont.
In an interview Friday at the Railroad Street business he and his wife operate, Box Car & Caboose, Beck, who also is a veteran teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy, said he’s hopeful that education funding and inequity issues he’s been working on for a number of years in Montpelier may be solved through the task force’s work in the coming months.
Beck is serving on the newly-begun Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report.
The Task Force recommendations are due to the General Assembly by December 15, 2021.
The Education Fund accounts for nearly a third of the state’s budget, some $1.8 billion annually, and there are multiple ways in which distribution of those critical public dollars do not play out equitably across the state, including in St. Johnsbury. Beck said the district’s services to students coming up through the St. Johnsbury School and most students going on to attend St. Johnsbury Academy sees a strong education delivered, but he says in other ways, the district comes up with the short end of the stick compared to some other parts of Vermont.
Navigating the complicated and difficult education funding system in Vermont and making tweaks so that the inequities in the system don’t have a chance to “creep into the cracks and fester,” as Beck describes the problems, is what the task force, which held its first meeting in recent days, will have ahead of it.
State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham-2-1, co-chair of the task force, said over the weekend that, “Vermont’s commitment to equitable access to education is enshrined in our constitution, and with Act 60 we committed further to the idea that opportunities offered to children wouldn’t be limited by the tax capacity of their small communities.
“The Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors (produced through a study commissioned by the University of Vermont) is an opportunity to continue this work — as we work through changes in Vermont’s school funding formula, we’re going to ensure that we’re using accurate data and considering the experience of youth and school staff in every corner of the state,” explained Kornheiser.
“I’m hopeful that as we continue our work that we can think of equity and opportunity beyond zip code, legislative district, and supervisory union — and remember that each Vermont child, is all of our children,” stressed Kornheiser.
Beck said there is some naivete about how shifting the pupil weighting system will help to address inequities, saying there are several different ways in which the funding distribution is inequitable and they all need to be ironed out for real systemic improvements to be made for public education funding equity in the state.
“There are a whole host of issues within the Ed Fund,” Beck said.
He said the work of the task force will be complex and a bear in the coming months, but he’s hopeful that meaningful change can occur and take effect not this school year, but for the next year’s budget cycle.
The University of Vermont weighting study recommended what Beck describes as “gargantuan changes to the way pupils are weighted” including weighing poverty at 16 fold within the funding model, “There are a lot of people pushing it,” he said, “Maybe it does need to change by that much.”
A document published by a Joint Fiscal Office staff member working for the task force offered the following bullet points on education funding in Vermont, labeled as takeaways from Quality Counts 2020, Education Week Research Center:
• When regional costs are considered, Vermont has the nation’s highest per-pupil spending at $22,506; the national
average is $13,301;
• Vermont devotes the highest percentage of its taxable resources to elementary and secondary education at 5.4 percent;
• Only three states – Alaska, Vermont and Wyoming – provide higher funding for property-poor school districts than for
their more affluent peers;
• Vermont has the second largest gap between its highest- and lowest-spending school districts at $12,865 per pupil.
UVM Study Led To Group To Address Inequity
The new task force was created through S.13, a bill which created the group to achieve equity for all Vermont students by scrutinizing the current pupil weighting formula in Vermont.
The task force will:
• Recommend which weighting factors to modify or create and their associated weights and whether any weights should be eliminated in lieu of categorical aid;
• Consider use of categorical aid, including whether categorical aid should be used instead of some or all of the weighting factors and, if weighting factors are used, whether small schools grants, transportation aid, and other State grant funding targeted for a specific purpose should be adjusted or terminated;
• Recommend how to ensure that school districts are using funding to meet education quality standards and improve student outcomes and opportunities;
• Consider education property tax rates and the taxing capacity of school districts and how the task force recommendations relate to the recommendations of the Vermont Tax Structure Commission Report.
Dan French, secretary of the Vermont AOE (Agency of Education), supports the creation of a task force and said earlier the report’s findings were significant and there is a need to implement change.
“What you have in front of you … is a pretty momentous finding that the equalization formula is not working properly and that should be addressed, as complex a task as it is … a year has gone by already,” French said. “There needs to be some urgency to this.”
Recommendations
One of the report’s recommendations was that the current weights for economically disadvantaged students, English language learners and secondary-level students should be modified. New cost factors and weights should be incorporated into the equalized pupil calculation, the report said, and the special education census grant should be adjusted for differences in the incidence of and costs associated with students with disabilities across school districts.
The existing weights in Vermont for the formula see economically disadvantaged students valued at 1.25, English language learners (ELL) at 1.20, secondary students grades 7-12 at 1.13 and PreK students at 0.46.
There are five cost factors that are related to the differences in educational costs across Vermont school districts: the percentage of students are economically disadvantaged, ELL students, middle and secondary level students, indicators for geographically necessary small schools, and the population density of the community in which a district is located.
Beck earlier said the root of all the studies “come from a dissatisfaction with Vermonters in how much it costs them in their property-tax rate to pay for education and they don’t understand how our highest in the nation per pupil spending translates to the education they’re receiving on the ground.”
“There are some out there that believe if you just change the pupil weighting here and there or if you just change the excess spending, it will solve all the problems; the truth is they will not,” said Beck. “Districts are too loosely connected between their spending decisions and their tax rate, that’s what causes the inequity, that’s what causes the huge differences between what district spend … you have a big disconnection.
“Restructuring work should also include an effort to more closely connect district spending decisions to their local education tax rate and simplification of the Education Fund.
“Hard decisions have to be made,” said Beck.
He stressed in recent days that “just changing one number is not going to change the equity problem … it’s not just how pupils are weighted, there are lots of equity issues.”
Vermont, Beck explained, “has an incredibly complex education funding system.” He said the equity issues must be addressed in tandem with working to make the education funding system less complex and more understandable.
In addition to pupil weighting equity concerns that must be addressed, Beck said, “Probably the biggest issue with inequity is that kids don’t have equitable opportunities … everybody needs to have equitable opportunities.”
Tackling the complexity of the issues “it’s going to take a pretty thoughtful approach to find something that works,” said Beck. The process is politicized and there are some districts who are advantaged by the inequities, who will not want to necessarily to give up those advantages in order for equity to be struck across all school districts in the state.
That political dynamic on top of the complexities of trying to iron down and solve the longstanding funding problems that have allowed myriad inequities to seep into the system across Vermont adds to the challenges, “Most people are interested in equity when it helps them,” he said.
“There’s been a lot of groundwork done” to get to the point where the task force can now come up with recommendations and advance legislation to be considered during next year’s legislative session in Montpelier. “All these reports and studies have been done and we have ideas for changing ed funding that we can now consider.
“I think the ideas are there to solve the problems. I’ve worked on them for a number of years. At this point, it becomes a political decision, are you going to move to an equitable system or maintain a system so that some people can maintain an advantage?”
Implementing change in a way that can be rolled out carefully is critical, too, stressed Beck, as the work will impact school districts’ taxing and spending capacity statewide.
“Depending on what town you’re in, there are all kinds of equity issues in the ed fund,” said Beck, of what the work ahead means for communities including St. Johnsbury. The pupil weighting formulas are one large piece of the pie, and there are also rate equity, and taxpayer equity challenges that need change.
In St. Johnsbury’s school district, Beck said, “We offer a really good education and delivery of service and educational opportunity, we do very well in this community and I’d say one of the best in the state, but on other equity issues, we’re on the short end of the stick.
“We need to get on a level playing field … we need to share a little bit more with the people who are getting a good deal right now,” stressed Beck. “We’re trying to get everybody treated fairly so that everybody is treated fairly across the system.
“Let’s solve the equity issues … let’s not continue to manifest the issues.
“I think we need a level playing field to bring all the districts … I think we have an opportunity to fix everything,” said Beck, adding that 87,000 kids in Vermont’s schools are at stake. “It’s a big deal, we’ve got to get it right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.