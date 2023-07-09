BURLINGTON — The Vermont Drug Task Force made about two dozen drug buys from multiple suspects at the Highlander Motel in Rutland after an investigation was sparked by a fatal drug overdose at the no-frills motel at 203 North Main Street last fall, federal court records show.
Bradley A. Saldi, 43, Tina-Marie Mound, 61, and Brittany Fields, 31, each appeared for separate hearings in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday, one day after state, local and federal investigators raided the motel.
Law enforcement officers sought suspects in the seven-month investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Rutland area. More arrests are expected in conjunction with the wide-ranging investigation.
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered all three defendants detained as both risks to flee and being a danger for the community.
The defense lawyers for all three defendants said they would return to court with possible release plans that include residential drug treatment followed by drug-free housing.
All three are believed to be active abusers of controlled substances, including opiates, the government said in the detention motions for each defendant.
Records show that the task force conducted numerous controlled purchases from multiple people in various rooms at the Highlander Motel between December 2022 and June 2023.
The joint investigation began after Rutland City Police reported officers responded to the motel for what appeared to be a fatal overdose in room 20 in October 2022. Mound, Fields, and her boyfriend Michael Shively were residing in the room at the time, court records show.
Saldi is now charged with four counts of knowingly selling crack cocaine on May 15, May 16, June 12, and June 14 and one count of selling fentanyl on May 15, according to an affidavit filed by a state police detective assigned to the statewide task force.
Mound is charged with three counts of knowingly distributing fentanyl on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, 2022, and Feb. 17, according to the criminal complaint filed against her. A small amount of fentanyl was found in her motel room during the search, a motion seeking her detention noted.
The federal complaint against Fields said she knowingly sold both fentanyl on Jan. 31 and crack cocaine on June 14. She has charges pending in state court for the distribution of heroin and cocaine in 2019, along with other criminal violations, records show.
The new drug sale charges against Fields were for offenses when she was supposed to be taking part in the Rutland County Adult Treatment Court operated by the state, records show.
If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Saldi, who was living in room 18, was hired as a handyman by the motel’s owner/operator Siddik Khalifa, court records show. The drug task force is familiar with Saldi based on his involvement in the use and distribution of controlled substances in the Rutland area, according to the 15-page affidavit.
During the May 15 sale, Saldi left room 18 and went to room 21, which was rented by others known to law enforcement and returned later to complete the sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine, the affidavit said.
During a June 12th sale, Saldi was followed by surveillance teams to a residence on Chestnut Avenue and later to an apartment house at 85 Park Avenue before returning home to make the sale, police said.
During another drug sale on June 14, police maintained Saldi was spotted going to a black Nissan pickup truck with a plow owned by the Highlander Motel, and that he had access to it because of his work as a maintenance person, court records show. He appeared to reach into the driver’s side back door, retrieve cocaine, and hand it to an informant without any packaging, the court affidavit said.
The government asked that he be detained pending trial because besides being an active abuser of controlled substances, Saldi has one felony and 22 misdemeanor convictions, including ignoring lawful orders. The detention motion noted his convictions include assault on police/resisting arrest, violation of an abuse prevention order and violations of conditions of release, records show.
Defense attorney Mark Oettinger said the one felony appears to be for a third offense for driving while under the influence and said Saldi did test positive for drugs when given a test before the court hearing. He said Saldi appears to have been conviction-free for six years. He said his client, a lifelong Rutland area resident, started a new job a week ago.
Mound has pending charges related to a domestic assault and has a history of failing to appear in state court for hearings, her detention motion noted. During the Feb 17 reported fentanyl sale, one of Mound’s out-of-state suppliers was at the motel, records show.
Defense lawyer Karen Shingler said she hopes to develop an inpatient treatment plan for Mound, but would not fight detention at this time.
The new federal drug charges against Fields happened while on release from state court on conditions that included she not possess controlled substances, the detention motion noted. A small amount of fentanyl was found in her motel room, the detention motion noted.
Defense lawyer Lisa Shelkrot said she hopes to develop a release plan for Fields that would tie into an effort in state drug court to enroll in a residential treatment placement.
Doyle told each defendant they have a right to a probable cause hearing. Each is planned for July 20 and 21, but the defendants will lose that right if indicted in the interim.
