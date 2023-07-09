BURLINGTON — The Vermont Drug Task Force made about two dozen drug buys from multiple suspects at the Highlander Motel in Rutland after an investigation was sparked by a fatal drug overdose at the no-frills motel at 203 North Main Street last fall, federal court records show.

Bradley A. Saldi, 43, Tina-Marie Mound, 61, and Brittany Fields, 31, each appeared for separate hearings in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday, one day after state, local and federal investigators raided the motel.

