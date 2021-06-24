The Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report will hold its first meeting on June 29, from 9 a.m. to noon via videoconference. To attend: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgHFernWVwH5MD0Se9NmVhg/videos?view=57

The Task Force was created by Act 59 of 2021 and is composed of the following legislators: Representative Scott Beck, Representative Peter Conlon, Representative Kathleen James, Representative Emilie Kornheiser, Senator Randy Brock, Senator Ruth Hardy, Senator Cheryl Hooker, and Senator Andrew Perchlik. The first meeting agenda can be found HERE.

Public comment will be offered at this and each subsequent meeting of the Task Force. To participate in the public comment section of the meeting, please contact Sorsha Anderson at sanderson@leg.state.vt.us for details.

