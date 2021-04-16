MONTPELIER — The House Education Committee this week discussed S.13, a bill that calls for the creation of a task force to achieve equity for all Vermont students by scrutinizing the current pupil weighting formula in Vermont.
Recommended changes are based on an extensive study conducted for the Legislature in a report titled Pupil Weighting Factors. One of the authors of the report, Associate Professor at the University of Vermont, Tammy Kolbe, participated in this week’s meeting with the House Ed committee members.
The proposed task force would recommend changes to how the state assigns weight formulas for funding for pupils in Vermont’s public schools and would have six members.
According to the discussion during a meeting of the committee Thursday, the task force would report back to the Legislature in January, at the start of the next session and recommend legislative changes.
The committee would be made up of chairs of the Senate Committees on Finance, Education, and Ways and Means, the chair of the House Education Committee, the Secretary of the Agency of Education (AOE) and the chair of the Vermont State Board of Education.
The task force would:
• recommend which weighting factors to modify or create and their associated weights and whether any weights should be eliminated in lieu of categorical aid;
• consider use of categorical aid, including whether categorical aid should be used instead of some or all of the weighting factors and, if weighting factors are used, whether small schools grants, transportation aid, and other State grant funding targeted for a specific purpose should be adjusted or terminated;
• recommend how to ensure that school districts are using funding to meet education quality standards and improve student outcomes and opportunities;
• consider education property tax rates and the taxing capacity of school districts and how the task force recommendations relate to the recommendations of the Vermont Tax Structure Commission Report.
Dan French, secretary of the Vermont AOE supports the creation of a task force, saying the report’s findings were significant, and there is a need to implement change.
“What you have in front of you … is a pretty momentous finding that the equalization formula is not working properly and that should be addressed, as complex a task as it is … a year has gone by already,” French said. “There needs to be some urgency to this.”
Recommendations
One of the report’s recommendations was that the current weights for economically disadvantaged students, English language learners and secondary level students should be modified. New cost factors and weights should be incorporated into the equalized pupil calculation, the report said, and the special education census grant should be adjusted for differences in the incidence of and costs associated with students with disabilities across school districts.
“States are responsible for ensuring equal educational opportunities for all students,” Kolbe said. “However, equal opportunity does not necessarily translate to equal educational resources.”
“Schools in different contexts may also require different levels of resources to provide equal opportunities,” Kolbe noted, “e.g., the scale of operations or the prices they must pay for key resources.”
Kolbe noted, “All state education funding formula, not just Vermont, include adjustments for differences in educational costs across school districts.”
She noted that in Vermont, the existing policy “largely relies on localities to make appropriate adjustments to their annual budgets for cost factors and then adjusts for differences in costs in its funding policy through: 1. categorical grants that provide supplemental funding for specific programs or services; weighting a district’s average daily membership for cost factors, and then using the districts’ weighted membership to equalize local per-pupil spending for the purpose of calculating local tax rates.”
According to Kolbe, “Essentially it means that school districts should bear the same costs for educating dissimilar students.”
She reviewed the existing weights in Vermont for the formula, noting that economically disadvantaged students are valued at 1.25, English language learners (ELL) at 1.20, secondary students grades 7-12 at 1.13 and PreK students at 0.46.
The PreK weighting was not part of the scope of the study, which largely focused on the other three weights.
“There has been little re-calibration with these weights since Act 60 was passed,” Kolbe testified.
The key findings of the report, Kolbe noted include that there are five cost factors which are related to the differences in educational costs across Vermont school districts, those being: the percentage of students are economically disadvantaged, ELL students, middle and secondary level students, indicators for geographically-necessary small schools, and the population density of the community in which a district is located.
These costs are outside of school districts’ control, emphasized Kolbe.
The findings of the study “suggest that it is time to incorporate new cost factors and weights into Vermont’s education funding formula,” Kolbe testified.
She noted that “existing weights for economically-disadvantaged and ELL students do not appropriately adjust for differences in the cost of educating these students to standards.”
“New cost factors for school size and population density could replace the existing Small Schools grant program,” Kolbe testified. “Refining the secondary school weight, to include middle- and secondary-level adjustments better align weights with educational policy and practice.”
She said the weights being recommended are designed to work as a package and should not be adopted in isolation from one another, “They have to operate as a package, we can’t think of them as a menu of options.”
She said poverty adjustments for special education block grant and categorical aid for student support and mental health area also opportunities for complementary policies as the weighting study’s implementation is considered.
Next Steps
“You have good information … and you have good partners,” said Kolbe. “I don’t know how much more studying needs to be done. I think the real fork in the road is how to proceed with policymaking.”
Kolbe said, “In the meantime, the weights are not doing their job,” said Kolbe. “There needs to be a re-calibration of the existing formula… The good news is that Vermont is really at the forefront in thinking about these things.”
Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, a member of the House Ways & Means Committee, said the root of all the studies “come from a dissatisfaction with Vermonters in how much it costs them in their property tax rate to pay for education and they don’t understand how our highest in the nation per pupil spending translates to the education they’re receiving on the ground.”
“There are some out there that believe if you just change the pupil weighting here and there or if you just change the excess spending it will solve all the problems, the truth is they will not,” said Beck. “Districts are too loosely connected between their spending decisions and their tax rate, that’s what causes the inequity, that’s what causes the huge differences between what district spend … you have a big disconnection.”
Beck said, “The fork that needs to be gone down is the one where there is a restructuring of the Education Fund to address those causal factors, so that when we do actually change the weighting, which I think we will do.”
After the hearing, Beck said, “restructuring work should also include an effort to more closely connect district spending decisions to their local education tax rate and simplification of the Education Fund.”
“Hard decisions have to be made,” said Beck.
They may be easier with an infusion of $400 million in federal aid, Kolbe told legislators.
That funding provides “a policy window of opportunity to buffer some of these changes … that we didn’t have a year ago and we know that we have that window open for about two years,” Kolbe said. “There is a window here for the next two years to leverage federal resources to ease the transition.”
