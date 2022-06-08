Task Force Reports Wilson Homicide Suspect’s Efforts To Flee Justice

Authorities investigating the homicide of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in Texas shared flight details of the woman accused of killing Wilson and offered a $5,000 reward to aid in her capture, promising “(U.S.) Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of Austin, Texas, is suspected of killing Wilson, 25, of East Burke, on May 11 in an apartment in East Austin, Texas. Wilson was found in the apartment bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wilson, a graduate of Riverside School, Burke Mountain Academy and Dartmouth College, was a professional cyclist. She was in Texas for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite to win.
The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force identified Armstrong as the person responsible for Wilson’s death on May 20.
Police say Armstrong was in a three-year romantic relationship with a male cyclist named Colin Strickland.
Wilson is believed by police to have had a previous and brief romantic relationship with Strickland that began and ended last October.
Authorities say in the affidavit for an arrest warrant that Armstrong learned in January of Wilson and Strickland’s previous relationship. Police say Armstrong “became furious” and was “shaking in anger” at the news.
At approximately the same time, Police say Strickland purchased two 9 mm handguns and gave one to Armstrong. A person who assisted in the investigation told police she heard Armstrong say she wanted to kill Wilson.
Wilson was shot multiple times with a 9mm that police say matches one found in Armstrong’s home. Police say ballistics testing matched both the gun and shell casings found at the scene of the murder.
A report by the task force issued Monday notes that Armstrong boarded three planes on May 14, three days after Wilson’s death. She was at the Austin (Texas) International Bergstrom Airport about 12:30 p.m. and boarded Flight #WN2262 from ABIA to Houston Hobby Airport and then boarded a connecting Southwest Airlines Flight #WN30 to New York LaGuardia Airport.
Four days later, on May 18, the report states, Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark (N.J.) Liberty International Airport. This came one day after Austin police obtained the warrant for Armstrong’s arrest. It’s possible that Armstrong boarded a flight under an alias because her name was not listed among the reservations of people on outbound flights.
On May 25 investigators obtained from the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas another warrant for Armstrong for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. “The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”
The U.S. Marshals have upgraded the Armstrong investigation to major case status and are offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information leading to her arrest.
On Sunday there will be a celebration of life service for Wilson at Burke Mountain Academy. There will be an online streaming opportunity for those who are unable to attend.
An online fundraiser in Wilson’s memory began with a goal of reaching $100,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, that amount was surpassed for a total of $120,427, and a new goal of $250,000 is set.
Organized by her family, the fundraiser will generate money “to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about.”
The fundraiser can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/moriah-wilson-fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.