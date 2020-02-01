An investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force that began in December led state police to the arrest of two people on Thursday afternoon in St. Johnsbury.
Caitlin Dimas, 31, of Concord, and Brandon Watson-Collins, 37, of Springfield, Mass., were arrested after police and task force personnel stopped them on Breezy Hill Road about 3 p.m. on Thursday. The police report states that the two were arrested for selling cocaine and heroin. In addition, police noted that Dimas was in possession of 7.8 grams of cocaine base and 172 bags of heroin.
