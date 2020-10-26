Tavern Closes After Two Staff Members Test Positive

The Black Bear Tavern in Colebrook will temporarily shut down after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. (Courtesy photo)

COLEBROOK, NH — The Black Bear Tavern Sports Bar and Restaurant in Colebrook is voluntarily closing for a deep cleaning after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, Tavern Owner Rick Nadig said Monday.

“We could stay open, but for safety reasons we are just going to shut down for a couple of weeks and clean and give the staff a chance to self-monitor,” he said. “I have over 20 staff members and any one of them could have been exposed … It’s very minimal risk, but this is nothing to mess around with.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments