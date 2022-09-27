Tax Credit Funding To Support Northeast Kingdom Projects

In this file photo from September 2020, a large crowd gathers in downtown St. Johnsbury to listen to the music of Emerald Rae. A state tax credit was awarded to David Roth to support work on a downtown property. (File Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) announced over $4 million in funding on Tuesday to support rehabilitation and revitalization projects throughout Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers.
Among the projects supported are five in the Northeast Kingdom.
“These investments are impactful, supporting local businesses, creating new housing, and improving the economic vitality of our community centers,” said Governor Scott. “I believe this kind of targeted investment in our downtowns and village centers, along with the strategic use of federal relief dollars, shows what we can do to make Vermont an even better place to live, work and play.”
In 2022, $4.1 million in tax credits will offset the costs of major investments in 49 projects statewide.
The five local projects are in Barton, Hardwick, Island Pond and St. Johnsbury.
Barton: 100 Church St. Tax credits will support installation of an ADA-compliant restroom in the Barton Public Library. This project will provide improved access to a public meeting space used by dozens of local community groups. Total Project Cost: $46,410; Tax Credits Awarded: $23,205.
Hardwick: 127 Church St. The Hardwick Town House is run by the non-profit Northeast Kingdom Arts group. This façade tax credit will support exterior repairs to ensure this important local community resource remains in good repair. Total Project Cost: 22,000; Tax Credits Awarded: $5,500.
Island Pond: 12 Railroad St. The local grocery store is a community fixture for the village of Island Pond. Owners have spent recent years making improvements to the building’s interior and now, with a façade tax credit award, will be able to tackle the store’s curb appeal. Total Project Cost: $63,110; Tax Credits Awarded: $15,778.
Island Pond: 28 Cross St. Recently purchased by new owners, this mixed-use commercial building will be renovated to create an upper-floor apartment, install a café/bakery, and use the lower level as a fitness/yoga center. Tax credits will support code improvements to ensure the building’s use. Total Project Cost: $166,600; Tax Credits Awarded: $65,275.
St. Johnsbury: 443 Railroad St. A tax credit award will support code improvements to this mixed-use commercial block, which houses six commercial tenants and two apartment units. Total Project Cost: $98,000; Tax Credits Awarded: $49,000.
