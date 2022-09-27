Tax Credit Funding To Support Northeast Kingdom Projects
In this file photo from September 2020, a large crowd gathers in downtown St. Johnsbury to listen to the music of Emerald Rae. A state tax credit was awarded to David Roth to support work on a downtown property. (File Photo by Stephen Garfield)

Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) announced over $4 million in funding on Tuesday to support rehabilitation and revitalization projects throughout Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers.

Among the projects supported are five in the Northeast Kingdom.

