WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District deliberative session on Wednesday saw passionate debate over a proposed $25 million operating budget for 2023-24.

During a 40-minute discussion, public opinion was split on the budget proposal, which represents a $1 million (four percent) spending increase from the current school year but would raise the taxpayer burden $3.1 million (27 percent) due to a steep drop in state aid.

