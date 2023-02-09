WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District deliberative session on Wednesday saw passionate debate over a proposed $25 million operating budget for 2023-24.
During a 40-minute discussion, public opinion was split on the budget proposal, which represents a $1 million (four percent) spending increase from the current school year but would raise the taxpayer burden $3.1 million (27 percent) due to a steep drop in state aid.
Some, like Peter Riviere, objected to a big tax hike during tough economic times.
The proposed budget would raise the local education tax rate by $4.48 per $1,000 of valuation in Lancaster, $3.06 in Whitefield, $1.94 in Dalton and $1.73 in Carroll. Jefferson would see a 25-cent decrease.
“There are numerous voters in the district who will be advocating for a vote for the [lower cost] default budget. Their principal logic is a $3.1 million increase is just unfathomable,” Riviere said.
Others, like Peter Powell of Lancaster, wanted to maintain robust school services at a time when students faced growing challenges at home and in school during the post-COVID era.
He felt the proposed budget was a responsible spending plan, and blamed the tax increase on Concord lawmakers who continue to downshift education costs onto local property owners, who shoulder 66 percent of expenses.
“Today we have children in our schools, and teachers, and others who require our support, hard as it is to give it. And they cannot become collateral damage to the failures of the state of New Hampshire to do what it should be doing to support its communities,” Powell said.
The five-town school district will hold its annual ballot vote on March 14.
DEFAULT DECISION
If the proposed budget fails, the school district would have to reduce spending by $775,000 under the default budget.
That would require a combination of staff cuts (up to eight full-time equivalent positions) and programming (such as field trips and middle school athletics) said Superintendent Marion Anastasia.
It would also compel the school district to abandon a $253,000 plan to improve the White Mountains Regional School District’s special education/mental health supports and maintain a full-time Pre-Kindergarten program, because new positions cannot be funded through the default budget.
Riviere recommended using surplus dollars and reserve accounts to maintain programming under a default budget, but WMRSD officials said those funds were not readily available, explaining that cash reserves were needed for over $3 million in priority infrastructure items (e.g. roof repairs, HVAC unit replacements, paving projects) and in case of emergency (e.g. unanticipated furnace replacement).
Making a case for the default budget, Rob Christie of Lancaster explained that he lived on a fixed income and the proposed school tax hike posed an undue burden, saying, “It’s too expensive and that’s that.”
However, Stephanie Cameron, a Carroll resident and Whitefield Elementary teacher, said it was important for the community to maintain service levels and increase spending for mental health and special education in WMRSD, which has seen a steady increase in students with social-emotional issues and the trend has accelerated during the pandemic.
“Times are super tough at my house. The cost of living has gone up tremendously and I don’t think anyone can deny that. But in my job as an educator, I can not, for the life of me, think about walking into my school building next year and looking those kids in the eye knowing that they’re not going to have a field trip. Knowing that they can’t play sports. Knowing that perhaps they don’t have the services they need from student wellness or from whatever else has to get cut as a result of going the default budget. It’s not fair to our students in any way,” Cameron said.
Suzy Colt of Whitefield acknowledged the economic challenges faced by district residents, but said taxes will rise under both the proposed and default budgets, and the difference between the two was minor.
“Financially everyone is strapped. I’m strapped, these gentlemen [Riviere and Christie] are strapped, we’re all strapped. It’s a hard pill to swallow. But I look at it from a different perspective,” Colt said, noting a $100,000 property in Whitefield would see a tax increase of $25.50 per month under the proposed budget, $20 per month under the default budget.
She asked those in attendance, “How much are the extracurricular activities worth to you? How much are eight teaching positions worth to you? I suggest that it’s worth more than [$5.50] a month.”
OTHER ARTICLES
Warrant articles would place $720,000 in surplus funds into a series of capital reserve accounts, should surplus funds be available.
The first $500,000 would be earmarked for the Building and Grounds Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund.
School officials have clarified that the buildings and maintenance surplus fund request was higher this year because Whitefield Elementary and White Mountains Regional High School are “in dire need of roof work.”
Michael Smith of Jefferson suggested the Building and Grounds Maintenance CRF request be reduced to $250,000 but school board member James Brady of Jefferson said that was not wise.
According to Brady, building maintenance is already underfunded, and a lack of maintenance is why Lancaster Elementary School had to be torn down and rebuilt.
“One of the things I promised myself was that over the years we would try to [maintain] schools so that would not happen again. Because [Lancaster Elementary] cost us a lot of money,” Brady said.
Rob Scott, WMRSD Facilities Director, provided cost estimates for a laundry list of vital maintenance projects to do: Whitefield Elementary roof section, $340,000; WMRHS roof sections, $520,000; Lancaster Elementary boiler replacement, $395,000; WMRHS HVAC unit replacement, $675,000; WES repaving, $415,000; LES repaving, $359,000; WMRHS repaving, $430,000.
