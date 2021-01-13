Tax News Looking Better In St. J

Students arrive for the first day of school at St. Johnsbury School Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

St. Johnsbury taxpayers have been looking at the possibility of a 17 percent increase in their property taxes next year.

The select board was considering a proposed 2021-2022 town budget that would result in an eight percent increase and the 2021-2022 school tax was being estimated by the state to increase by as much as nine percent.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments