Tax Rate Plummets Following Burke Reappraisal

WEST BURKE — The results of a recent reappraisal put selectmen in a position on Monday to adopt a tax rate that’s over 27 percent lower than last year’s.
At a special meeting of the select board, the town’s three board members set a municipal tax rate of .5935 and a residential education tax rate of 1.1192 for a combined rate of 1.7127. In the last five years, the rate hasn’t been lower than $2 per $100 of assessed property value, and the new figure represents a reduction from last year of 27.2 percent.
The new rate reflects how a recent reappraisal drove the town’s Common Level of Appraisal up to 112.79.
The CLA is a mechanism that adjusts education property tax rates when a town’s assessed value of its properties diverges from the real value as reflected by recent sales. The state makes adjustments up or down relative to how close a town’s property values are to 100 percent of fair market value. Last year’s Burke’s CLA was far below 100 percent at 86.41.
Significant real estate activity in recent years, with buyers paying far above assessed value, is what dropped Burke’s CLA and pushed the tax rate higher.
The town decided a reappraisal was needed sooner rather than later.
There was a thought that the pandemic spurred a migration into town by people willing to spend big to live in a less congested and contagious environment, but it’s gone beyond COVID as a cause. At a select board meeting in May, soon after the reappraised values had been mailed to townspeople, Bill Krajeski, the president of New England Municipal Consultants, the business that conducted the town’s reappraisal, said Burke is a highly-sought place to be.
“This is a really desirable community in the Northeast Kingdom,” he said. “It might be the most desirable community in the Northeast Kingdom.”
Town Treasurer Cathi Feeley agrees with the assessment. “This wasn’t COVID-Related; this was just people-who-want-to-come-here-related,” she said.
Even with the higher reappraised values, people are still paying upwards of 40 percent more to buy property in town, said Feeley.
She called the 27 percent drop in the tax rate “absolutely phenomenal.”
The rate drop should counter-act the sting somewhat of much higher reappraised values of property in the town. Across the board, property values increased on average by 50 percent.
As an example, Town Administrator Jim Sullivan’s property value jumped from $290,000 to $410,000 after the reappraisal. Had the tax rate stayed the same as last year, his tax bill could have jumped from$6,823 to over $9,600. Because of the lower tax rate, the tax bill should only be about $200 higher.
Essentially, Feeley said, a 27 percent drop in the tax rate means if a person’s reappraisal came out less than 27 percent higher they’ll have a lower property tax bill; those reappraisals that went higher than 27 percent will have an increase in the tax bill.
The non-residential tax rate also fell significantly, dropping to 1.8268 or 26.39 percent lower than last year.
Tax bills are expected to be sent out next week.
Town Garage Talk
Selectmen also used their special meeting on Monday to discuss with Highway Department Foreman Dave Kaufman and road crewman Jim Hinman plans for a new highway department garage.
The town is working with Cross Consulting Engineers to develop a plan for a new garage to be built on land the town bought off Rt. 5 in West Burke.
Sullivan said the meeting was held to give the highway guys a chance to give selectmen feedback on the initial building plans. Some of the discussion was about the depth and number of bays proposed. Kaufman and Hinman don’t feel the currently-configured six bays provide sufficient space, said Sullivan.
He said it’s important for the select board to have a good sense of what is needed with the new building prior to meeting with representatives from Cross next month.
“We need to make sure we get our ducks in a row so that when we have that meeting with cross it’s an efficient meeting,” said Sullivan.
