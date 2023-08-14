Tax Rate Plummets Following Burke Reappraisal
Burke Mountain is on the horizon in this aerial photo taken above Burke Hollow on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Aerial photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — The results of a recent reappraisal put selectmen in a position on Monday to adopt a tax rate that’s over 27 percent lower than last year’s.

At a special meeting of the select board, the town’s three board members set a municipal tax rate of .5935 and a residential education tax rate of 1.1192 for a combined rate of 1.7127. In the last five years, the rate hasn’t been lower than $2 per $100 of assessed property value, and the new figure represents a reduction from last year of 27.2 percent.

