Tax Rate Roundup: A Look At North Country Tax Rates

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Tax bills will be delayed in the Town of Haverhill until mid-January.
Due to a clerical error, the Haverhill Cooperative School District must re-do the Oct. 3 special meeting to accept $120,000 in unanticipated state adequacy aid.
Not enough school board members signed the warrant for the special meeting, and state officials ruled the meeting invalid, according to HCSD.
As a result, the school board must repeat the special meeting process, with a public hearing on Dec. 20 and a special meeting on Jan. 9.
Once that process is completed the Department of Revenue Administration can set Haverhill’s tax rate and tax bills will be sent out.
Due to the delay, the Town of Haverhill will schedule a special meeting of the Select Board to secure a Tax Anticipation Note to fund municipal operations until the HCSD matter is resolved.
Meanwhile other North Country communities’ tax rates have been set.
The following is a look at notable tax rate changes across the region.
BETHLEHEM, EASTON, FRANCONIA & SUGAR HILL
The four communities in the Profile School saw their tax rates decrease this year.
A big reason why: Profile School returned $637,368 in surplus funds to taxpayers.
Those surplus funds were the result of unanticipated savings on special education, vocational education, co-curricular/sports salaries and transportation, and building repairs.
On top of that, Profile’s 2022-2023 budget represents a $56,300 decrease from the previous year.
SAU 35 Business Manager Toni Butterfield notes that the $637,368 in returned surplus funds represents a one-time savings.
“It’s a blip,” Butterfield said. “[The local education tax will be] going back up next year.”
LANDAFF & LISBON
Two communities feeding into Lisbon Regional School saw significant tax hikes.
Lisbon’s tax rate increased 5.7 percent (from $32.43 in 2021 to $34.28 in 2022) and Landaff’s spiked 22.9 percent (from $18.49 in 2021 to $22.73 in 2022).
Declining enrollment in Lisbon Regional School is one reason why.
Lisbon Regional’s enrollment has declined 20 percent during the pandemic. As a result, the school district receives less state aid and taxpayers must make up the difference.
Contractual pay increases were another cost driver.
Lisbon is the highest of 218 tax rates set by the Department of Revenue Administration to date.
SAU 35 officials are formulating a plan to address rising school costs and mitigate the tax burden. Details of that plan will be made public in the coming months.
CARROLL
On paper, Carroll shows a $7.01 property tax decrease.
However, that doesn’t mean tax bills will be slashed.
A recently completed reappraisal increased the town’s value from $361.9 million to $590.4 million.
Because property values increased so much, the tax rate was reduced accordingly.
For that reason, most property owners will see similar tax bills to last year.
The higher valuation/lower tax rate reflects the explosion in high-end real estate development in Carroll since the last reappraisal (circa 2017).
Not only did the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel complete a $25 million addition and renovation project in 2021 but development of high end housing and condos has increased.
However, once the town’s higher valuation is incorporated into the White Mountains Regional School District’s apportionment formula, the town could see its local education tax go up next year.
LANCASTER
Lancaster enjoyed a seven percent tax decrease, down $1.90 from the previous year.
In addition to education savings, the municipal tax rate went down 52 cents.
That’s because the town beat revenue projections, with the Transfer Station and Police Department both taking in more money than expected, according to town officials.
Because it was fully staffed for the first time in years, the Police Department was able to take on revenue-generating special details.
Lancaster also received a higher-than-anticipated amount of rooms and meals tax revenue.
