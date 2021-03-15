Teacher Absences Up Following Vaccination Clinic

Schools across the region widely reported an increase in teacher and staff absences Monday that many attributed to symptoms following a vaccination clinic held for school teachers and staff in St. Johnsbury Sunday.
Many administrators said they had more staff out than expected Monday and Hazen Union high school and middle school grades were canceled Monday due to the staff shortages.
Hazen Union School made the closure announcement Sunday evening.
”Due to unforeseen circumstances related to staffing the school safely, Hazen Union School will be closed,” stated the announcement. “There will be no in-person or remote classes offered tomorrow for either High School or Middle School students.”
Adam Rosenberg, Superintendent of Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union, said Monday he believes the staff shortage was due, in part, to some staff having symptoms following receipt of the vaccination.
“I believe some of our staff participated at the St. Johnsbury clinic,” said Rosenberg. “I think a few road bumps are to be expected during this time. I’ve asked building administration to be flexible and allow staff to get vaccinated where and when they can, and I’ve encouraged staff to schedule as soon as possible, regardless of the type of vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J). Everything I’ve read indicates that the essential task at this point is to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to increase the safety of everyone, vaccinated or not.”
Rosenberg said he expected the school to reopen Tuesday.
Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer at the Vermont Department of Health, said the Sunday clinic served 400 people with the Johnson & Johnson vaccination - which requires only a single dose.
According to the Health Department, side effects from the vaccination are normal and a signal that the body is building immunity to the COVID-19 virus. Side effects could include pain, swelling, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle or joint pain, fever, or nausea and vomiting. The side effects should go away with a few days.
Experiencing many of these normal side effects would be reason for school staff to stay home according to the state’s guidance. Teachers from around the area reported feeling many of the listed side effects.
Sharon Howell, Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy, said the issue hit her staff as well.
“We have indeed had more people feeling sick with side effects than we anticipated, but we have been fortunate to be able to cover absences with subs and support staff,” said Howell.
Howell noted she believes only about 83 out of 277 eligible staff were able to get appointments at the clinic, which was held at SJA’s Field House.
“While I was disappointed with that initially, I think if everyone had gotten the vaccine yesterday we would have had to go online, or more likely have a day off since teachers are really out of commission and not able to Zoom in,” said Howell. “It should definitely be part of the calculation for schools as they roll out the vaccine more widely.”
Despite the hiccup in staffing, Howell is hopeful the impact of vaccinations and revised operational guidance from the CDC will allow the school to get everyone back in person before the end of the school year.
Mark Tucker, Superintendent at Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, said he had a number of staff out in all 7 of his schools following the clinic. While most schools were able to manage the staffing concern, a couple of grades at Danville went remote Monday because all the teachers called out and there were no available substitutes.
“The complexity of running this process of acquiring a vaccine supply and setting up clinics has to be mind-boggling,” said Tucker. “VDH is my partner and I love them for what they do to help us keep our schools open. I am glad that we have a vaccine available; any short-term impact stemming from reactions are meaningless when compared to the enormity of the pandemic.”
Tucker said despite the vaccinations, the real limiting factor in their operational mode going forward will be a relaxing of the distancing requirements between children.
“Until that happens, we are as full as we can manage,” said Tucker. “We started from the goal of having everyone in school and backed off as we looked at the size of our classrooms, the numbers of students, and the distancing requirements. CCSU will continue to follow the written guidance from the AOE/VDH on safe operations.”
Brian Ricca, Superintendent at St. Johnsbury School, said his administration team considered the possibility of absences as a result of the weekend vaccinations. St. Johnsbury School even alerted school families with a school-wide email Friday night thee was the possibility school may transition to remote learning because of possible side effects among staff from the vaccinations. In the end, though, St. Johnsbury School did not have more absences than normal and no operations were impacted, said Ricca.
Jen Botzojorns, Superintendent at Kingdom East School District, noted there were absences from her staff due to Sunday’s vaccinations but it had not impacted programming.
“I am thankful that as a district, region, state we are moving toward having folks vaccinated,” said Botzojorns. “As with most of the last year, as we walk through the different challenges with the pandemic, there are unexpected events, and we adapt as need be.”
Mike Lowe, Assistant Head for Advancement at Lyndon Institute, said some of LI’s staff went to the clinic Sunday but absences were not above normal on Monday and school operations were not impacted. Looking further ahead, Lowe struck a similar sentiment to Tucker and said in order to have more students return to campus LI would need the Vt Agency of Education to change the current social distancing guidelines.
