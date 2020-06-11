Team Effort Saves Newborn Goat Left For Dead

ST. JOHNSBURY — A newborn baby goat was abandoned on a bridge over I-91 and discovered early Monday morning by an employee of the Vermont Agency of Transportation. The animal was struggling for its life.
Shauna Clifford, district project manager with District 7 of VTrans, said the goat was found on the northbound lane lying on the shoulder of the bridge that spans the Passumpsic River.
A box was nearby when the goat was discovered, shortly before 6 a.m. He was lying on the ground, but it appeared he had been in the box.
Clifford said Vermont State Police, the Caledonia County Sheriffs Department, the town’s animal control officer and the humane society were all alerted.
A VTrans worker found him on his way to work and called Clifford. “The goat was cold, starving, dehydrated and could not walk,” she said on Thursday.
Clifford named the goat Ricky, brought him to a friend, and launched a Go Fund Me page to help with veterinary costs. So far the effort raised more than $500.
Ricky is making a new home in Burke with Julie Webber, Clifford reports.
“Ricky still had the umbilical cord attached,” said Clifford. “So many people have been helping in many different ways.”
Ricky is making a recovery, with lots of help, reported Clifford. He is drinking and his bodily functions are working, but he can’t stand or walk, said Clifford.
“We still aren’t sure if he will pull through, but we are trying to be hopeful,” she said. “The whole situation makes me sick and it makes me even sicker that nothing can be done.”
“His new mom is getting up every two to three hours during the night to feed him,” she said.
Ricky is receiving care from Dr. Emily Comstock.
The baby goat was found by the VTrans Bridge Foreman, Dan Whitehead. He rescued the goat and contacted Clifford. She went to meet him at the St. Johnsbury VTrans garage to help.
Webber says Ricky is getting around the clock care that any newborn needs including bottle feedings.
“He has received extra supplements and vitamins, as well as antibiotics,” reported Webber. “He eagerly eats now and his back legs have begun moving on their own.”
She said, “We have taken him outside to see the green grass and hear the other goats, to which he called to them,” said Webber. “We are hopeful he will recover and would like to get the word out there are other options for animals, not just throwing them away like trash.”
