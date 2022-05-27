Two local Special Olympics athletes will be competing at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla. in June.
Pascal Deppisch, 18, of Danville, and Chelsea Waldner, 24, of St. Johnsbury, will be competing in track & field events at the games, which run from June 5 to June 12. They are part of Team Vermont and will be joined by four other teammates.
Pascal, a senior at Danville High School, is ready to race. He never stops running, currently competing in spring track competitions for his school while training at St. Johnsbury Academy. He runs indoor track in the winter and cross country in the fall. On his own a couple of years ago he ran 100 km, which is over 62 miles. Pascal earned sixth place in the 3,000 meters race at the Vermont State Indoor Track and Field Championships in February.
He has been participating in Special Olympics since the third grade. It wasn’t until recent years, his profile on the Vermont Special Olympics website notes, that Pascal began running competitively “after his mom talked him into trying cross country in high school.”
The Special Olympics USA Games is hosted every four years. More than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will be part of this year’s event. “Over 125,000 family members, friends and spectators will witness the inspiring athletic accomplishments in 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and more than 30 events,” notes a website about the games (https://www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org/).
The competition is centered at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Pascal, who plans to compete in three events: 1,500m, 3,000m and 5,000m and then travel home in time to graduate on June 11.
He said he’s a little concerned about the Florida heat but feels like he’s ready to race hard. “My goal is to finish as fast as I can,” he said. “I just want to get a good time in that heat.”
Chelsea said she’s a little nervous about the USA Games, but it has nothing to do with the running of her three races - 100m, 200m, and 400m - on such a big stage. It’s getting there that troubles her a bit. “It’s my first time on an airplane,” she said.
She also said she’s both excited and nervous about interacting with a lot of new people during the trip.
Being able to compete in the national event is the realization of a goal for Chelsea. She said she was inspired by a fellow Caledonia County Special Olympian named Aaron Sanville, who competed in the USA Games in 2019.
Between guidance from trainer Brad Collins at KILOS Performance & Fitness and help from her Caledonia County Special Olympics coach, dad Barry, she said she’s ready for the USA Games. “I’ve been training pretty hard for this,” she said.
Barry said she’s been logging a lot of miles on her Main Street training route and getting a lot of encouragement from people she strides past.
Chelsea, who has been involved with Special Olympics since she was 17, attended St. Johnsbury Academy, where she competed on the cross country team. She’s also a competitive downhill skier through Special Olympics.
Her connection to Special Olympics in Vermont goes beyond competing; she’s also a key fundraiser, serving as captain of the Caledonia Ice Cubes Team that takes part in the annual Penguin Plunge into Lake Champlain. This year, her brothers Zachary and Josh and Josh’s wife joined her in taking the plunge into the lake in March.
Barry and Cynthia (his wife and Chelsea’s mom) said they are proud of their daughter for what she’s accomplished to have this opportunity at the USA Games.
“Chelsea is a very remarkable young woman,” said Cynthia. “She’s had a lot of obstacles to overcome … She’s so resilient. She works so hard and has such a good work ethic. It was her goal; she has reached for it and she has got it.”
Cynthia also said it’s good for the area to see the success and opportunities of people like her daughter and Pascal in Special Olympics. She said she hopes it encourages others to get involved.
More information about the Vermont Special Olympians can be found on the Special Olympics Vermont website at https://www.specialolympicsvermont.org/usagames. There’s a place to donate on the site to help finance the trip for the team members, coaches and support staff.
Also, a Go Fund Me page exists to help Pascal with the costs of the trip. Just go to the website (https://www.gofundme.com) and search Pascal Deppisch.
