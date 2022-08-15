Teen Airlifted After ATV Rollover In Cambridge, N.H.

CAMBRIDGE, N.H. — A juvenile ATV rider was airlifted by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover on Sunday following a rollover on Lost Weekend Rd.
The Massachusetts juvenile, who had been traveling second in a group of eight machines, reportedly failed to navigate a downhill left-hand turn. This caused him to leave the traveled portion of the trail and be ejected from his machine, N.H. Fish & Game personnel stated.
A rider traveling behind the juvenile believes he was ejected from the machine during the initial impact with the embankment. The machine appeared to have flipped over multiple times, striking the juvenile at one point. The riding companion assisted him out of the ditch while other family members called for help.
It was determined by medical personnel that the juvenile’s injuries were serious enough to warrant a med flight. Errol EMS transported the juvenile to Milan airport where he was then flown via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
The juvenile’s riding companions informed officials that he was a fairly experienced ATV rider with multiple years of experience on different types of machines. Excessive speed appeared to be the primary contributing factor in the crash, Fish & Game officials said.
Emergency personnel from Errol Fire & Rescue and conservation officers responded to the 4:40 p.m. 911 call. N.H. Fish and Game reminds riders always to obey the speed limits and operate within their riding capabilities.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.