Teen Airlifted After ATV Rollover In Cambridge, N.H.

CAMBRIDGE, N.H. — A juvenile ATV rider was airlifted by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover on Sunday following a rollover on Lost Weekend Rd.

The Massachusetts juvenile, who had been traveling second in a group of eight machines, reportedly failed to navigate a downhill left-hand turn. This caused him to leave the traveled portion of the trail and be ejected from his machine, N.H. Fish & Game personnel stated.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments