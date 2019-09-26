A 19-year-old Barnet resident was charged with driving on a suspended license and violating conditions of release Sept. 25 in Ryegate.
According to Vermont State Police, Andrew Baird was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Farm Street around 11:30 a.m. Baird was later found to have a suspended license and multiple conditions of release he was allegedly violating.
