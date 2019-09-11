A teenager from East Hardwick on his way home after a driver’s education class was in a two-car crash in Hardwick on Sept. 3.
Hardwick Police say Jonathan Chaves, 15, was driving on Route 15 and tried to turn left onto Route 16 but crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by Erin Gibbs, 32. Both Gibbs and a passenger in Chaves’ vehicle, Rachelle Miller, 61, were taken by ambulance to Copley Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.