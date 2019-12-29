A Massachusetts teen was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle crash Dec. 5 in Coventry.
According to Vermont State Police, no injuries resulted from an incident on VT Route 14 after 18-year-old Trevor Roy of Merrimac, MA was unable to stop at a stop sign and struck a road sign. Police said Roy’s vehicle sustained significant damage to the front end as a result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.