An 18-year-old was involved in a crash with a deer on I-91 in Derby Dec. 7.
Vermont State Police reported Liam Pickard, a Kirby resident, had collided with a deer resulting in significant damage to the front of his Kia Sorrento, around 8:30 a.m. No injuries were reported in the crash. Police said neither speed nor impairment were factors.
