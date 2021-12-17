Jeremiah Watson turned trash into cash.
And that cash will keep people fed this winter.
This week Watson, 13, donated $1,000 to the Lyndon Area Food Shelf to help fight hunger during the Christmas season.
The Riverside School eighth-grader raised those funds with a wildly successful bottle drive, collecting and redeeming 10,400 recyclable plastic bottles.
He also received generous donations from various community members and businesses, including those in his native East Haven.
Watson was already acquainted with the Food Shelf through a previous community service project at Riverside, and wanted to address food insecurity during the holidays.
“I figured nobody deserves to go hungry in the winter. It would not be a great Christmas to go hungry,” he said.
For him, it was about giving back to the community and helping those with fewer resources than himself.
He appreciates the life his parents, Chris and Sabine, have given him. He knows not everyone is as fortunate.
“He’s always wanted to help people. He’s wise beyond his years,” his father said.
Bottles were collected from various sources such as neighbors, Riverside School, and especially East Burke Market
Lyndonville Redemption & Beverage chipped in, paying an extra cent for every bottle returned. The environmental benefits of the fundraiser were a bonus.
However, the highlight was giving the $1,000 donation to Debbie Minor, volunteer director of the Food Shelf.
“The best part of it was giving the check to the Food Shelf, and giving Miss Debbie a hug at the end. It symbolized that all the work I did went to a great cause and is going to help people,” he said.
Already taking college-level classes, and recently selected to the Vermont legislative page program, Watson has goals of helping even more people.
Up next, he and his two brothers Elijah, 8, and Chris, 15, will combine to do another bottle drive.
The bottle drives are only the start, Watson said.
“My long-term goal is to help as many people as possible. Whether that’s a high office, a low office, or not even an office at all. I just want to help as many people as I can,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.