Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris, right, talks with Lyndon firefighters at the scene a rollover crash on Lily Pond Road in Lyndon on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The driver of the car, Morgan Emmons, 17, of Lyndonville, was not hurt. She said she lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road surface. Emmons was wearing a seat belt. Lyndon Rescue was also on scene.

