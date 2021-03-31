A 2012 Ford Fushion is on its roof off Interstate 91 in Barnet on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, after the driver, Lauren Joy, 16, of Groton, lost control of the car while driving north in the passing lane. State Police Sgt. Russell Finn reported she lost control of the car when it drifted left onto the soft shoulder and Joy overcorrected while turning the car to the right. CALEX Rescue and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. Joy was wearing a seat belt.

