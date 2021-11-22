Teen Girl From Newport Missing Since Nov. 10
Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Newport girl who was last on Nov. 10.

Lillian Wright, 16, left an Albany residence on Kingdom Road early in the morning on Nov. 10. Trooper Jeff Ferrier reported that she got into a vehicle being driven by Braeden Niles of Newport City.

According to the trooper’s report, Wright was wearing a brown coat, black leggings and was carrying a black/brown backpack. She has brown/black hair and is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the state police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

