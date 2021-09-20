A teenager walking in a crosswalk near the Lyndon Institute campus Sunday night was struck by a car.
Orion Jacob Simonds, 17, of Lyndon, suffered what Trooper Gabriel Schrauf reported were minor scratches and bruising to his hips, forehead, and knees when a 2013 Mazda sedan driven by Michaela N. Dubois, 32, of Sheffield, struck him in the crosswalk near the intersection of Center Street and College Road.
The trooper’s investigation determined that Dubois was traveling south and failed to yield to Simonds who was in the crosswalk. Dubois did try to stop before hitting the teen but reacted too late, according to the police report.
Simonds struck the windshield, rolled over the top of the vehicle and hit the ground. The car’s windshield was smashed by the impact.
Dubois received multiple tickets following the crash.
