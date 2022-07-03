A 14-year-old ATV operator was injured on Saturday after going off of the trail and down an embankment near Stratford Bog.
At approximately 2:15 p.m., the minor (who is a New Hampshire resident) was in a group of OHRVs traveling eastbound from Stratford Bog. While negotiating a downhill section of the trail, the youth operator hit a large tree branch that was lying partly on the trail.
Upon hitting the branch, the handlebars of the ATV jerked abruptly, causing the machine to go off of the trail and down over an embankment. The operator was thrown from the machine during this incident and sustained multiple injuries. Following the crash, the operator quickly crawled back up to the trail to signal help.
Due to her immediate attempt to signal for help, the operator was quickly encountered by other members of her riding party. There was no cell phone coverage at the crash scene, so the operator was assisted into another OHRV and driven to Trailside Lodge in North Stratford. Once at the lodge, a call for help was placed on her behalf.
Upon receiving word of the crash, personnel from North Stratford Fire, Groveton EMS, and New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to assist the young woman. After an initial checkup by EMS providers, the operator was taken by Groveton Ambulance to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for further evaluation and treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of an investigation into this incident, it was learned that the involved operator was an experienced rider who had taken an OHRV safety course. She was wearing good, well-fitted safety gear from head to toe, which certainly prevented her from sustaining more serious injuries.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.