Vermont State Police Trooper Chad Weikel investigates a car crash on the River Road in St. Johnsbury on Sept. 30, 2020. The driver, Rachel Riendeau, 16, of Lunenburg, said she lost control on the sharp curve in the road. Trooper Weikel said the vehicle’s speed may have been a factor in the crash. Riendeau was not hurt.

