ST. JOHNSBURY — Five people and a dog were occupants in two vehicles that crashed at the intersection of Route 5 and Main Street Tuesday afternoon, but there was only one minor injury.
Sarah Bell, 18, was a passenger riding in a Mercury and was hurt when the car was struck by a Ford Fusion in the intersection. Bell was helped from the scene by CALEX EMTs with wheelchair assistance and was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
No other injuries were reported among four other people in the vehicles and a dog riding in the Fusion.
St. Johnsbury Police responded with multiple personnel to investigate and assist with traffic control at the busy four-way intersection. St. Johnsbury Firefighters also responded to assist at the scene.
The crash was caused when Destiny Noyes, 18, of St. Johnsbury, drove the Mercury from Main Street through the intersection and into the path of the southbound Fusion, driven by Danielle Bassett, 20, of Passumpsic. Skid marks on Route 5 were left by the Fusion as Bassett tried to stop the car before impact. Bassett said she was probably driving about 40 mph when she saw the Mercury in her path.
The impact of the crash spun the Mercury 180 degrees. Driver side damage was done to the Mercury, and the Fusion had front-end damage.
St. Johnsbury Police Officer Gerald Schartner conducted the investigation. He said he would be ticketing Noyes for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
Both front airbags inflated in the Fusion due to the impact. Bassett and two other people in her car were not wearing seat belts. She said after being in the crash she’d make seat belt wearing more of a habit.
