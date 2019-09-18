A 17-year-old Lyndon resident was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 122 Sept. 16, resulting in injuries to both the operator and her passenger. Both were transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Vermont State Police said the car was totaled when Dominique Bandy left the roadway, rolled over and landed back on all four tires. Bandy had apparently attempted a turn onto Mathewson Hill Road and then attempted to turn back onto VT Route 122, striking a dirt embankment just north of the intersection.
