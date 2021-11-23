Vermont State Police reported Tuesday afternoon that a teen girl who hadn’t been seen since Nov. 10 was located and is safe.
Lillian Wright, 16, had left an Albany residence on Kingdom Road early in the morning on Nov. 10. Trooper Jeff Ferrier reported that she got into a vehicle being driven by Braeden Niles of Newport City.
The trooper reported about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday that Wright was located earlier that day and that she is fine.
