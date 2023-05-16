Teenage Kayakers Survive Chilly Swim To Shore At Harvey’s Lake

Three teenagers safely swam to shore in the chilly Harvey’s Lake on Friday after falling into the water while fishing from kayaks.
A crew from CALEX Ambulance was dispatched to the public boat launch area after it was reported that three boys had gone into the water. En route, CALEX was told that all of the boys were out of the water, but one was unconscious.
Preparing for a possible serious medical situation, CALEX Director Michael Wright asked the dispatcher to check on the availability of the DHART helicopter.
Once on scene, the emergency crew determined the boys were OK, said Wright. They may have had the effects of mild hypothermia due to their exposure to the low water temperature.
“It’s cold as hell water obviously,” he said.
Wright said he learned that the 13-year-old boys were in two kayaks - one in a single and two in a double-person kayak. The single kayak began taking on water, so the boy went into the water, and while trying to pull himself onto the other kayak, the kayak tipped, spilling the other boys into the water.
There were three life jackets, but only one of the boys was wearing one. Wright said the jacket likely made a big difference to the boy wearing it since he was the one most affected by the cold water.
The boys all knew how to swim, Wright said. “It ended turning out to be good for everyone, thankfully.”
People on shore rendered aid, helping the boys to warm up.
All three were taken by ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital as a precaution, said Wright.
