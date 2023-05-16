Teenage Kayakers Survive Chilly Swim To Shore At Harvey’s Lake
Buy Now

The sun shines on Harvey's Lake in West Barnet on Monday, May 6, 2019. (File photo by Dana Gray)

Three teenagers safely swam to shore in the chilly Harvey’s Lake on Friday after falling into the water while fishing from kayaks.

A crew from CALEX Ambulance was dispatched to the public boat launch area after it was reported that three boys had gone into the water. En route, CALEX was told that all of the boys were out of the water, but one was unconscious.

0
0
1
0
1

Load comments