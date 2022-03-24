Teenager Charged With Lafayette Street Shooting

A 16-year-old Connecticut teen has been charged with shooting a man in the neck in St. Johnsbury during a drug dispute on Lafayette Street in January.
According to court documents made public on Thursday, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski has filed multiple criminal charges against Kameron Garcia of Farmington, Conn. including felony aggravated assault, felony use of a weapon while committing a crime and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
“Kameron Garcia, 16, committed the offense of Aggravated Assault when he was a person who shot Robert Stamps, 51, and knowingly caused serious bodily injury to Stamps manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report.
Caledonia Superior Court
Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has now issued a $50,000 arrest warrant for Garcia who is currently being held in a juvenile detention center in Connecticut after being arrested in February after he allegedly “shot up a house” in New Britain.
New Britain Police told St. Johnsbury investigators that Garcia is currently being held on a $150,000 bond at the detention center.
Stamps was shot and seriously injured during the early morning hours of Jan. 28. at the 545 Lafayette Street home of Deborah Clark, 62, and Mark Savary, 53.
Multiple witnesses told St. Johnsbury Police that Stamps had been shot by a male suspect who went by the street name of “Lucky.”
The initial investigation led police to identify Joseph Llano, 22, of Springfield, Mass. in court documents as the prime suspect.
But as more information came in, investigators said they were able to identify Garcia as the shooter.
“This was the kid who shot me,” said Stamps when shown a booking photo of Garcia provided by Connecticut police. “This is the person they call ‘Lucky.’”
Stamps told police he had previously purchased crack cocaine and fentanyl from “Lucky” at 545 Lafayette Street and that he was shot because Clark had told “Lucky” that Stamps had stolen 5 bags of drugs.
“Stamps detailed how Clark was in withdrawal and she told ‘Lucky’ that Stamps was responsible for the stolen bags of Fentanyl,” wrote Det. Cleary. “Stamps told me he had never stolen any drugs from ‘Lucky’ on any occasion. Stamps then explained how, when he went back to get his hat, ‘Lucky’ was sitting on the stairs and Clark was on the couch. Stamps said, ‘Lucky’ asked Deb if he (Stamps]) stole the bags and Deb said ‘yes.’ Stamps stated how he had been in the small room next to the living room and had been looking on the shelves and as he stood up, ‘Lucky’ shot him. At this time Stamps shared that the bullet had chipped vertebrae in his spine.”
Stamps was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and then to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wound.
Garcia is facing a possible sentence of up to 21 years in prison and over $11,000 in fines if convicted.
It was the second drug-related shooting on Lafayette Street in less than a year.
Connecticut resident Paul Downer, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting Ryan Farnham, 29, in his apartment at 243 Lafayette St. on Jan. 22, 2021.
