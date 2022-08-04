BURLINGTON — Teens with an interest in mental health and well being may apply to become a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador.

The University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program will provide free training for 20 Vermont teens, ages 14-18, to help them promote healthy living in their community. Among the topics to be covered are the importance of food and nourishment, physical movement, stress management, sleep and rest, relationships, school-life balance and self-compassion.

